CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

CorVel stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32. CorVel has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.75.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,187,037.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787,069 shares in the company, valued at $485,682,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $149,976.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591 shares in the company, valued at $43,988.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $9,715,607. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in CorVel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

