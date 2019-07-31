Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $53,089.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 730,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,804. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

