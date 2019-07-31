COS Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. COS has a market cap of $3.91 million and $17,831.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COS has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One COS token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.16 or 0.05857563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

COS Profile

COS (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. COS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio.

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

