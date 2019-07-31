County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $76,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $204,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.