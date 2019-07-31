Covesting Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Covesting has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $97,139.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00275245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01466730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00116326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

