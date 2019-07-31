CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.18. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 23,976 shares.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

