Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.52% from the company’s previous close.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

MGPI stock traded down $17.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.75. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,220,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

