Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.74. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 68,050 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. GMP Securities lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.58.

The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

