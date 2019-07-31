Critical Review: Total (NYSE:TOT) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.23% 10.68% 4.85% Denbury Resources 18.06% 20.60% 4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Total and Denbury Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.63 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.41 Denbury Resources $1.47 billion 0.37 $322.70 million $0.48 2.47

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Denbury Resources does not pay a dividend. Total pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Total and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 14 0 2.82 Denbury Resources 1 6 0 0 1.86

Total currently has a consensus price target of $51.30, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $4.43, suggesting a potential upside of 274.12%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Total.

Summary

Total beats Denbury Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

