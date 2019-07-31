Crowdstrike (CRWD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $104.00.

7/19/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $71.00 to $80.00.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 2,451,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,484. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $96.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

