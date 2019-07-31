CSS Industries (CSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CSS Industries to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. CSS Industries has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.38). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, analysts expect CSS Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

NYSE CSS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. CSS Industries has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.