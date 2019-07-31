Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $4,624,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

