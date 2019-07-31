CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

CVR Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

