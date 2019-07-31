CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

