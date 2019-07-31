CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 4,750,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

