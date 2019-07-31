CYCLEAN Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. During the last week, CYCLEAN has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $223,867.00 and $25.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

