CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.42

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

