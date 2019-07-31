DAEX Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. DAEX has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $876,107.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.06 or 0.05874858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

