DATx (DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.02 million and $333,377.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00274452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01472170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00116588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC, HADAX, Kucoin, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

