DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $20,325.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00274872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.01471393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

