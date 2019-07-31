Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.90 million.Del Taco Restaurants also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,043. The company has a market cap of $456.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

