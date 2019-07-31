Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

DENN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 1,568,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.15. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $199,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $984,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,497. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

