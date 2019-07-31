Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Maxim Group began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

DENN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.15. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $191,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $199,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,110 shares of company stock worth $3,162,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

