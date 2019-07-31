Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,577. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

