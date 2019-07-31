Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of DGC traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.49. 1,331,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.67. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.95.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$274.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Detour Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Gaborit sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$129,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$390,780.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

