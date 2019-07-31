Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 108 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 108 target price from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 105.36.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

