Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.70 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 65,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,342. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.