Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

DVN stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

