Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.83.

DVN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 566.0% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

