DEX (DEX) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.01458346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00115736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.