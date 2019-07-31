Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.56 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00279276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.01505459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,673,211 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.