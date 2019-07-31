Digiwage (WAGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $33,070.00 and $13.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002822 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002283 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

