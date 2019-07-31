Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $77.99 and last traded at $82.09, 1,313,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 367,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

