Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Up 19.2%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price were up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.61, approximately 410,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 168,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.61% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

