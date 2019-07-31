Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, 46,058 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 152,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. XR Securities LLC owned 1.32% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

