Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 4,103,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,355. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 1,243,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after buying an additional 1,595,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after buying an additional 211,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.