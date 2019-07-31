DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.42. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after buying an additional 1,010,741 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.