DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.