DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 192.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $531.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $17,124,771. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

