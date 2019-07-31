Dorel Industries (DII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$826.85 million for the quarter.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$36.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Franco Rana bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,620.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.