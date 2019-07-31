DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DO1D) Shares Down 44.2%

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DO1D) shares fell 44.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.59.

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile (LON:DO1D)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

