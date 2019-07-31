DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,716.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,615,487 coins and its circulating supply is 8,615,487 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.