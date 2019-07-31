DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 340,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $347.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.70. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

