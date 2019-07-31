Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 808,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5,502.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 588,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after buying an additional 464,779 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

