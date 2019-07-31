Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

DLTH opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Duluth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

