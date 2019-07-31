Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.44, 150,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 345,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $835.20 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$113.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$43,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,611.66. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$111,466.12. Insiders have sold 77,800 shares of company stock worth $363,266 in the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

