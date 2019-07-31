Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 4,258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,036. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,948,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

