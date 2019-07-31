Dynamic Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $211,399.00 and approximately $19,326.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,037.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.02158186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00973174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.03237953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00797192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00675298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00183627 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,733,195 coins and its circulating supply is 14,733,195 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.