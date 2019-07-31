Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.75. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 28,640 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 216,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

