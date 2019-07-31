Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, approximately 243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

